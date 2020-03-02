7 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) shares increased by 1.9% to $91.39 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on February 28, is at Hold, with a price target of $107.00.
- GSX Techedu, Inc. (NYSE: GSX) shares rose 1.9% to $41.31. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on February 28, is at Buy, with a price target of $50.00.
- Clorox, Inc. (NYSE: CLX) stock increased by 1.8% to $162.26. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on February 05, is at Hold, with a price target of $150.00.
- Costco Wholesale, Inc. (NASDAQ: COST) stock rose 1.8% to $286.15. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on February 13, is at Neutral, with a price target of $328.00.
Losers
- British American Tobacco, Inc. (NYSE: BTI) stock declined 4.4% to $38.07 during Monday's pre-market session.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev, Inc. (NYSE: BUD) shares decreased by 3.0% to $56.66. According to the most recent rating by Bryan Garnier, on February 28, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) stock decreased by 1.2% to $52.18. The most recent rating by Buckingham, on February 11, is at Buy, with a price target of $65.00.
Posted-In: Consumer Defensive Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.