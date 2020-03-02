10 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) stock moved upwards by 11.3% to $23.50 during Monday's pre-market session.
- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) shares surged 4.2% to $40.12. The most recent rating by Barclays, on February 24, is at Overweight, with a price target of $47.00.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock increased by 1.7% to $679.64. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on February 25, is at Hold, with a price target of $800.00.
Losers
- Carnival, Inc. (NYSE: CUK) shares declined 8.3% to $29.14 during Monday's pre-market session.
- Carnival, Inc. (NYSE: CCL) shares decreased by 7.8% to $30.90. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on February 28, is at Hold, with a price target of $32.00.
- Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) shares plummeted 5.0% to $11.67. According to the most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on February 10, the current rating is at Hold.
- Norwegian Cruise Line, Inc. (NYSE: NCLH) stock plummeted 4.7% to $35.48. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on February 28, is at Hold, with a price target of $36.00.
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Inc. (NYSE: FCAU) stock fell 3.9% to $11.95. The most recent rating by CFRA, on February 26, is at Buy, with a price target of $16.00.
- Royal Caribbean Cruises, Inc. (NYSE: RCL) stock fell 3.7% to $77.52. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on February 28, is at Hold, with a price target of $80.00.
- NIO, Inc. (NYSE: NIO) stock decreased by 2.3% to $4.03. The most recent rating by Bernstein, on February 25, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $4.00.
