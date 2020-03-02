Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2020 7:47am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) stock increased by 58.4% to $6.32 during Monday's pre-market session.
  • Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBCI) stock surged 10.0% to $5.50.
  • Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) stock increased by 6.7% to $9.50.
  • Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) shares surged 3.3% to $25.41. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on February 27, is at Neutral, with a price target of $25.00.
  • Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock rose 3.2% to $4.48.
  • TOP Ships, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) stock rose 2.8% to $0.34.

 

Losers

  • ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) stock fell 5.6% to $0.17 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Maxim Group, on February 05, is at Buy, with a price target of $0.50.
  • Ryanair Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RYAAY) shares declined 3.3% to $69.30. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on February 04, is at Outperform, with a price target of $108.00.
  • United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) stock fell 2.9% to $59.80. The most recent rating by Buckingham Research, on February 27, is at Neutral, with a price target of $61.00.
  • American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) shares decreased by 2.1% to $18.65. The most recent rating by CFRA, on February 28, is at Hold, with a price target of $26.00.

Posted-In: Industrials Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (APDN + AAL)

30 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
18 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
140 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Diagnosis: Volatility — Every Coronavirus-Related Stock That Was Halted For Trading Today
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga