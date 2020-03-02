10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) stock increased by 58.4% to $6.32 during Monday's pre-market session.
- Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBCI) stock surged 10.0% to $5.50.
- Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) stock increased by 6.7% to $9.50.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) shares surged 3.3% to $25.41. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on February 27, is at Neutral, with a price target of $25.00.
- Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock rose 3.2% to $4.48.
- TOP Ships, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) stock rose 2.8% to $0.34.
Losers
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) stock fell 5.6% to $0.17 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Maxim Group, on February 05, is at Buy, with a price target of $0.50.
- Ryanair Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RYAAY) shares declined 3.3% to $69.30. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on February 04, is at Outperform, with a price target of $108.00.
- United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) stock fell 2.9% to $59.80. The most recent rating by Buckingham Research, on February 27, is at Neutral, with a price target of $61.00.
- American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) shares decreased by 2.1% to $18.65. The most recent rating by CFRA, on February 28, is at Hold, with a price target of $26.00.
