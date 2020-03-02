Market Overview

9 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2020 7:43am   Comments
Gainers

  • Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) shares increased by 5.6% to $0.32 during Monday's pre-market session.
  • Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) stock surged 2.8% to $0.28. The most recent rating by MKM Partners, on February 28, is at Sell, with a price target of $0.00.

 

Losers

  • Borr Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: BORR) shares fell 23.6% to $1.91 during Monday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on December 10, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Frontline, Inc. (NYSE: FRO) stock fell 6.1% to $7.70.
  • TechnipFMC, Inc. (NYSE: FTI) stock fell 4.2% to $14.20. The most recent rating by CFRA, on February 28, is at Hold, with a price target of $16.00.
  • Sunoco, Inc. (NYSE: SUN) shares decreased by 3.2% to $26.17. The most recent rating by UBS, on February 20, is at Buy, with a price target of $35.00.
  • Tenaris, Inc. (NYSE: TS) shares plummeted 3.1% to $17.62. According to the most recent rating by Bernstein, on January 14, the current rating is at Outperform.
  • Eni, Inc. (NYSE: E) shares plummeted 3.0% to $24.34.
  • Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) stock plummeted 2.8% to $1.03.

