30 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSV) stock surged 61.8% to $93.82 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Mizuho, on February 12, is at Buy, with a price target of $53.00.
- Trillium Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) shares rose 50.5% to $7.60.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) shares moved upwards by 49.4% to $19.76. The most recent rating by HC Wainwright & Co., on February 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $4.00.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) shares moved upwards by 48.0% to $24.19. According to the most recent rating by Wedbush, on January 17, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) stock surged 46.1% to $1.14.
- Dynatronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DYNT) shares rose 35.4% to $2.60.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares rose 32.4% to $1.43.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) stock surged 31.9% to $0.35.
- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) stock rose 31.6% to $1.75.
- Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTTR) shares moved upwards by 26.1% to $0.87.
- Allied Healthcare Prods, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) stock increased by 24.1% to $29.78.
- Correvio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORV) stock surged 23.9% to $0.57. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 11, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) shares surged 22.8% to $0.52.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) shares increased by 20.9% to $4.10.
- Intec Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTEC) stock moved upwards by 20.5% to $0.36.
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) stock moved upwards by 18.2% to $0.26. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on January 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $1.50.
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) shares surged 17.7% to $3.93.
- Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI) stock surged 17.5% to $6.92.
- Innate Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPHA) shares moved upwards by 14.9% to $7.19.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) shares rose 13.8% to $4.21.
- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) shares moved upwards by 12.8% to $0.53.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares rose 11.5% to $3.20.
- Lianluo Smart, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLIT) shares moved upwards by 11.2% to $0.84.
- Trinity Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIB) shares moved upwards by 9.1% to $1.56.
- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMAC) shares moved upwards by 7.1% to $1.06. According to the most recent rating by Dawson James, on January 14, the current rating is at Neutral.
Losers
- SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) stock fell 13.4% to $0.55 during Monday's pre-market session.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares declined 8.3% to $1.99.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) shares declined 3.7% to $0.78.
- Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) stock declined 3.0% to $0.32. The most recent rating by Maxim Group, on February 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $1.00.
- Royal Philips, Inc. (NYSE: PHG) shares plummeted 2.4% to $41.88. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on January 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $51.00.
