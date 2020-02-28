Market Overview

25 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2020 8:15am   Comments
Gainers

  • comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) shares increased by 24.9% to $3.74 during Friday's pre-market session.
  • Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) stock rose 14.6% to $0.76.
  • AMC Entertainment Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) stock increased by 6.9% to $6.50. The most recent rating by Benchmark, on February 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $15.00.
  • Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) shares increased by 4.6% to $118.80. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on December 10, is at Neutral, with a price target of $70.00.

 

Losers

  • Pareteum, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEUM) stock plummeted 6.0% to $0.50 during Friday's pre-market session.
  • iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) stock fell 5.4% to $23.10. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 02, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $20.00.
  • VEON, Inc. (NASDAQ: VEON) stock fell 4.2% to $2.04. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on February 14, the current rating is at Underweight.
  • Glu Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) shares decreased by 4.2% to $6.80. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on February 06, is at Overweight, with a price target of $8.00.
  • Intelsat, Inc. (NYSE: I) stock plummeted 4.1% to $3.90. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on February 10, the current rating is at Market Perform.
  • Electronic Arts, Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) shares declined 3.7% to $98.94. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on February 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $118.00.
  • Sea, Inc. (NYSE: SE) shares plummeted 3.6% to $43.50. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on January 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $50.00.
  • Bilibili, Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) stock declined 3.0% to $25.82. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 10, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $24.00.
  • Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) shares declined 2.9% to $19.60. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on February 07, is at Buy, with a price target of $33.00.
  • Vodafone Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VOD) stock declined 2.8% to $17.48. The most recent rating by CFRA, on February 07, is at Buy, with a price target of $23.00.
  • Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) shares declined 2.7% to $116.70. The most recent rating by Barclays, on February 24, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $155.00.
  • Yandex, Inc. (NASDAQ: YNDX) shares plummeted 2.6% to $39.07. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on February 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $57.00.
  • Snap, Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) stock fell 2.5% to $14.30. The most recent rating by MKM Partners, on February 05, is at Neutral, with a price target of $19.00.
  • Weibo, Inc. (NASDAQ: WB) stock declined 2.4% to $40.00. The most recent rating by Benchmark, on February 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $50.00.
  • HUYA, Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) stock declined 2.3% to $18.16. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on February 26, is at Neutral, with a price target of $22.00.
  • AT&T, Inc. (NYSE: T) shares plummeted 2.2% to $34.90. The most recent rating by UBS, on January 30, is at Neutral, with a price target of $39.00.
  • Momo, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) stock plummeted 2.2% to $27.10.
  • Twilio, Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) stock fell 2.2% to $108.51. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on February 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $140.00.
  • Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) stock decreased by 2.1% to $32.30. The most recent rating by Aegis Capital, on February 07, is at Hold, with a price target of $36.00.
  • Zillow Gr, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) shares declined 2.0% to $53.50. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on February 21, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $57.00.
  • Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) shares plummeted 2.0% to $186.01. According to the most recent rating by Edward Jones, on February 28, the current rating is at Buy.

