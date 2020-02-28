Market Overview

9 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2020 7:46am   Comments
Gainers

  • Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) stock surged 40.2% to $28.00 during Friday's pre-market session.
  • Farfetch, Inc. (NYSE: FTCH) shares surged 7.8% to $10.26. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on February 28, is at Overweight, with a price target of $17.00.

 

Losers

  • Wayfair, Inc. (NYSE: W) shares fell 10.1% to $63.00 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Buckingham Research, on February 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $138.00.
  • Niu Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIU) shares declined 4.7% to $8.20. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on December 03, is at Overweight, with a price target of $13.00.
  • Tata Motors, Inc. (NYSE: TTM) shares plummeted 4.3% to $9.29. According to the most recent rating by UBS, on January 27, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock plummeted 4.0% to $652.00. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on February 25, is at Hold, with a price target of $800.00.
  • Luckin Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) shares declined 2.7% to $37.75. The most recent rating by Needham, on February 04, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.00.
  • NIO, Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares decreased by 2.4% to $4.04. The most recent rating by Bernstein, on February 25, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $4.00.
  • JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) shares plummeted 2.1% to $37.60. The most recent rating by Barclays, on February 24, is at Overweight, with a price target of $47.00.

Posted-In: Consumer Cyclical Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

