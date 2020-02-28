Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

7 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2020 7:44am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Clorox, Inc. (NYSE: CLX) shares moved upwards by 1.9% to $171.99 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on February 05, is at Hold, with a price target of $150.00.

 

Losers

  • Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) shares fell 32.0% to $15.25 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on February 28, is at Underweight, with a price target of $14.00.
  • Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) stock plummeted 11.8% to $93.62. The most recent rating by UBS, on February 28, is at Neutral, with a price target of $90.00.
  • Anheuser-Busch InBev, Inc. (NYSE: BUD) shares fell 5.8% to $56.72. According to the most recent rating by Bryan Garnier, on February 28, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Philip Morris Intl, Inc. (NYSE: PM) stock decreased by 2.7% to $80.80. The most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on February 13, is at Outperform, with a price target of $102.00.
  • British American Tobacco, Inc. (NYSE: BTI) shares fell 2.7% to $39.37.
  • General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) stock plummeted 2.1% to $49.05. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on February 19, is at Neutral, with a price target of $55.00.

Posted-In: Consumer Defensive Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BTI + BIG)

46 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Plunge Amid Coronavirus Fears
8 Stocks To Watch For February 28, 2020
15 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
4 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For February 27, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga