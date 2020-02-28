7 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Clorox, Inc. (NYSE: CLX) shares moved upwards by 1.9% to $171.99 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on February 05, is at Hold, with a price target of $150.00.
Losers
- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) shares fell 32.0% to $15.25 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on February 28, is at Underweight, with a price target of $14.00.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) stock plummeted 11.8% to $93.62. The most recent rating by UBS, on February 28, is at Neutral, with a price target of $90.00.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev, Inc. (NYSE: BUD) shares fell 5.8% to $56.72. According to the most recent rating by Bryan Garnier, on February 28, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Philip Morris Intl, Inc. (NYSE: PM) stock decreased by 2.7% to $80.80. The most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on February 13, is at Outperform, with a price target of $102.00.
- British American Tobacco, Inc. (NYSE: BTI) shares fell 2.7% to $39.37.
- General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) stock plummeted 2.1% to $49.05. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on February 19, is at Neutral, with a price target of $55.00.
