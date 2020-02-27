Market Overview

15 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 27, 2020 7:47am   Comments
Gainers

  • Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) shares rose 17.1% to $0.82 during Thursday's pre-market session.

 

Losers

  • WPP, Inc. (NYSE: WPP) stock fell 13.4% to $49.93 during Thursday's pre-market session.
  • Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) stock decreased by 3.7% to $108.52. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on February 14, is at Neutral, with a price target of $115.00.
  • Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) stock fell 3.6% to $1.35. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on February 21, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $1.50.
  • Yandex, Inc. (NASDAQ: YNDX) stock decreased by 3.0% to $40.26. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on February 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $57.00.
  • Perion Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: PERI) shares fell 3.0% to $7.56. The most recent rating by Lake Street, on January 15, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.00.
  • Intelsat, Inc. (NYSE: I) stock decreased by 2.8% to $4.20. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on February 10, the current rating is at Market Perform.
  • Snap, Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares fell 2.4% to $15.31. The most recent rating by MKM Partners, on February 05, is at Neutral, with a price target of $19.00.
  • Vodafone Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VOD) stock plummeted 2.3% to $18.20. The most recent rating by CFRA, on February 07, is at Buy, with a price target of $23.00.
  • Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) stock fell 2.2% to $33.90. The most recent rating by Aegis Capital, on February 07, is at Hold, with a price target of $36.00.
  • NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) shares decreased by 2.1% to $338.44. The most recent rating by Barclays, on February 24, is at Overweight, with a price target of $390.00.
  • Alphabet, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) shares fell 2.0% to $1362.50. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on February 25, is at Overweight, with a price target of $1650.00.
  • Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) stock plummeted 2.0% to $193.26. The most recent rating by Pivotal Research, on February 11, is at Sell, with a price target of $180.00.
  • Walt Disney, Inc. (NYSE: DIS) stock fell 2.0% to $120.91. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on February 06, is at In-Line, with a price target of $144.00.
  • Alphabet, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) shares fell 2.0% to $1365.88. The most recent rating by CFRA, on February 06, is at Strong Buy, with a price target of $1761.00.

