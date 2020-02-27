Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 27, 2020 7:44am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP) stock rose 67.0% to $5.86 during Thursday's pre-market session.

 

Losers

  • Barclays, Inc. (NYSE: BCS) stock plummeted 4.9% to $8.00 during Thursday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on February 11, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Prudential, Inc. (NYSE: PUK) shares fell 3.4% to $35.04.
  • HSBC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HSBC) stock fell 3.3% to $34.50. The most recent rating by CFRA, on February 20, is at Buy, with a price target of $42.00.
  • Credit Suisse Group, Inc. (NYSE: CS) shares plummeted 2.9% to $11.84. The most recent rating by CFRA, on February 14, is at Hold, with a price target of $14.00.
  • PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares decreased by 2.5% to $106.35. According to the most recent rating by Guggenheim, on January 31, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) stock plummeted 2.5% to $110.06. The most recent rating by Baird, on February 18, is at Outperform, with a price target of $143.00.
  • Mastercard, Inc. (NYSE: MA) shares fell 2.4% to $290.95. The most recent rating by UBS, on February 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $370.00.
  • Visa, Inc. (NYSE: V) shares plummeted 2.3% to $182.78. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on February 12, is at Outperform, with a price target of $220.00.
  • Royal Bank of Scotland, Inc. (NYSE: RBS) stock declined 2.1% to $4.81. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on December 17, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Bank of America, Inc. (NYSE: BAC) shares declined 2.1% to $29.99. According to the most recent rating by Atlantic Equities, on January 21, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Morgan Stanley, Inc. (NYSE: MS) shares decreased by 2.0% to $46.28. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on February 21, is at Neutral, with a price target of $61.00.

Posted-In: Financial Services Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BAC + BCS)

Warren Buffett Talks Succession Plans, Compares Acquisitions To Marriage In Annual Letter
Barclays Begins Process To Look For A New CEO, Report Says
7 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
What A Financial Transaction Tax Would Mean For Traders: PreMarket Prep Recap For Feb. 19, 2020
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Trims Apple Stake, Buys Into Kroger, Biogen
6 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga