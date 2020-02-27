28 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares moved upwards by 73.3% to $1.56 during Thursday's pre-market session.
- Allied Healthcare Prods, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) shares moved upwards by 40.8% to $5.18.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) stock increased by 32.9% to $11.83. The most recent rating by HC Wainwright & Co., on February 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $4.00.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares surged 26.9% to $11.70.
- Lianluo Smart, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLIT) shares moved upwards by 24.4% to $1.12.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares rose 23.8% to $36.10. The most recent rating by Needham, on February 26, is at Buy, with a price target of $35.00.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares surged 21.2% to $2.00.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) shares surged 19.0% to $3.01.
- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) stock surged 15.4% to $134.90. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on February 27, is at Neutral, with a price target of $135.00.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) stock increased by 14.5% to $4.57. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on January 03, is at Overweight, with a price target of $8.00.
- BOQI International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) stock increased by 14.1% to $4.60.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) shares increased by 13.8% to $2.15.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) shares increased by 10.7% to $38.70. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on February 04, is at Neutral, with a price target of $26.00.
- Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) shares rose 6.9% to $79.84. The most recent rating by Bernstein, on February 06, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $70.00.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) stock surged 5.4% to $2.36.
- Correvio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORV) shares increased by 4.8% to $0.36. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 11, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Qiagen, Inc. (NYSE: QGEN) stock moved upwards by 4.6% to $36.70. The most recent rating by CFRA, on February 06, is at Hold, with a price target of $38.00.
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) stock rose 4.4% to $3.54.
- Enlivex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENLV) stock rose 4.3% to $8.87. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on January 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $20.00.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) shares surged 3.1% to $472.00. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on February 26, is at Outperform, with a price target of $510.00.
Losers
- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) stock fell 12.4% to $1.55 during Thursday's pre-market session.
- Galapagos, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPG) shares fell 6.2% to $219.37. The most recent rating by Nomura, on February 26, is at Buy, with a price target of $290.00.
- Endo International, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENDP) shares plummeted 5.8% to $5.98. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on January 03, is at Overweight, with a price target of $7.00.
- SELLAS Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) stock declined 5.3% to $2.50.
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) stock fell 5.0% to $4.54.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) shares fell 5.0% to $0.85.
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) stock decreased by 4.2% to $0.29.
- Amarin Corp, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRN) shares decreased by 3.6% to $15.69. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on February 26, is at Underperform, with a price target of $12.00.
