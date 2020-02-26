8 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- SemiLEDs, Inc. (NASDAQ: LEDS) stock increased by 11.7% to $2.67 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
Losers
- Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) stock decreased by 53.8% to $0.27 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
- Stratasys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSYS) shares plummeted 4.7% to $17.40.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares declined 3.1% to $49.30. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on February 13, is at Neutral, with a price target of $35.00.
- DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares plummeted 3.0% to $80.58. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 13, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $76.00.
- Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) stock declined 2.5% to $76.43. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on February 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $99.00.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co, Inc. (NYSE: JKS) shares decreased by 2.4% to $25.20.
- Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) stock fell 2.3% to $177.50. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on February 26, is at Strong Buy, with a price target of $230.00.
