8 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 26, 2020 7:50am   Comments
Gainers

  • SemiLEDs, Inc. (NASDAQ: LEDS) stock increased by 11.7% to $2.67 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

 

Losers

  • Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) stock decreased by 53.8% to $0.27 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
  • Stratasys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSYS) shares plummeted 4.7% to $17.40.
  • Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares declined 3.1% to $49.30. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on February 13, is at Neutral, with a price target of $35.00.
  • DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares plummeted 3.0% to $80.58. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 13, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $76.00.
  • Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) stock declined 2.5% to $76.43. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on February 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $99.00.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co, Inc. (NYSE: JKS) shares decreased by 2.4% to $25.20.
  • Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) stock fell 2.3% to $177.50. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on February 26, is at Strong Buy, with a price target of $230.00.

