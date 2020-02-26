5 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- TechnipFMC, Inc. (NYSE: FTI) stock surged 2.6% to $15.67 during Wednesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Bernstein, on January 14, the current rating is at Underperform.
- Eni, Inc. (NYSE: E) stock increased by 2.0% to $26.17.
- Euronav, Inc. (NYSE: EURN) stock increased by 1.2% to $8.98.
- Total, Inc. (NYSE: TOT) stock moved upwards by 1.2% to $44.66.
Losers
- Antero Resources, Inc. (NYSE: AR) stock fell 1.5% to $1.65 during Wednesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by MKM Partners, on February 18, the current rating is at Sell.
