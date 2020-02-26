Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

4 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 26, 2020 7:45am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) stock surged 5.1% to $115.50 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on February 12, is at Neutral, with a price target of $115.00.

 

Losers

  • GSX Techedu, Inc. (NYSE: GSX) stock declined 2.6% to $42.84 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Barclays, on February 20, is at Overweight, with a price target of $50.00.
  • Colgate-Palmolive, Inc. (NYSE: CL) stock declined 1.8% to $72.45. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on February 03, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $76.00.
  • General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) stock decreased by 1.0% to $52.00. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on February 19, is at Neutral, with a price target of $55.00.

Posted-In: Consumer Defensive Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CL + BYND)

44 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Starbucks Adds Beyond Meat Sandwich To Menu In Canada, Continues Carrying Out 'More Environmentally Friendly Menu' Plans
Cargill To Compete With Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods With New 'Fake Meat' Products
5 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
6 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Why Beyond Meat Could Be Primed For A Short Squeeze
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga