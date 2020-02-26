4 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) stock surged 5.1% to $115.50 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on February 12, is at Neutral, with a price target of $115.00.
Losers
- GSX Techedu, Inc. (NYSE: GSX) stock declined 2.6% to $42.84 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Barclays, on February 20, is at Overweight, with a price target of $50.00.
- Colgate-Palmolive, Inc. (NYSE: CL) stock declined 1.8% to $72.45. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on February 03, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $76.00.
- General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) stock decreased by 1.0% to $52.00. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on February 19, is at Neutral, with a price target of $55.00.
Posted-In: Consumer Defensive Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.