7 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 26, 2020 7:42am   Comments
Gainers

  • Banco Santander, Inc. (NYSE: SAN) shares increased by 2.0% to $3.80 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
  • HSBC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HSBC) stock moved upwards by 1.8% to $35.46. The most recent rating by CFRA, on February 20, is at Buy, with a price target of $42.00.
  • Deutsche Bank, Inc. (NYSE: DB) shares surged 1.6% to $9.48. According to the most recent rating by Societe Generale, on January 31, the current rating is at Hold.

 

Losers

  • Visa, Inc. (NYSE: V) stock plummeted 1.9% to $185.00 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on February 12, is at Outperform, with a price target of $220.00.
  • MSCI, Inc. (NYSE: MSCI) stock plummeted 1.8% to $295.00. According to the most recent rating by Atlantic Equities, on February 12, the current rating is at Overweight.
  • PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares declined 1.6% to $107.93. According to the most recent rating by Guggenheim, on January 31, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Mastercard, Inc. (NYSE: MA) stock declined 1.6% to $298.51. The most recent rating by UBS, on February 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $370.00.

