25 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Lattice Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ: LSCC) shares rose 0.4% to $19.10 during Monday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by William Blair, on December 03, the current rating is at Outperform.
Losers
- Inpixon, Inc. (NASDAQ: INPX) shares declined 8.4% to $2.60 during Monday's pre-market session.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co, Inc. (NYSE: JKS) stock fell 8.1% to $25.01.
- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares declined 7.1% to $132.00. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on February 21, is at Neutral, with a price target of $105.00.
- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) stock fell 6.8% to $21.50. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on January 02, is at Overweight, with a price target of $24.00.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares decreased by 6.5% to $49.79. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on February 20, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $64.00.
- STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE: STM) stock plummeted 6.4% to $28.54. The most recent rating by Baird, on January 24, is at Neutral, with a price target of $30.00.
- Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) shares plummeted 6.3% to $19.70. The most recent rating by Needham, on February 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $24.00.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) stock fell 6.0% to $53.55. The most recent rating by UBS, on February 12, is at Buy, with a price target of $75.00.
- AudioCodes, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUDC) shares declined 5.9% to $23.63.
- NVIDIA, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock declined 5.8% to $277.00. The most recent rating by Bernstein, on February 19, is at Outperform, with a price target of $360.00.
- Western Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDC) shares declined 5.6% to $63.20. The most recent rating by Argus Research, on February 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $82.00.
- Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) shares fell 5.3% to $285.80. The most recent rating by Pivotal Research, on January 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $320.00.
- Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) shares plummeted 5.2% to $79.11. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on February 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $99.00.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares fell 5.2% to $56.00. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on February 13, is at Neutral, with a price target of $35.00.
- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) stock plummeted 5.1% to $61.00. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on February 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $80.00.
- Allot, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLT) shares fell 4.8% to $11.37.
- Telefonaktiebolaget L M, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERIC) shares plummeted 4.8% to $8.48.
- Micro Focus Intl, Inc. (NYSE: MFGP) stock declined 4.7% to $9.64.
- ASML Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASML) stock declined 4.7% to $291.71. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on January 23, is at Outperform, with a price target of $320.00.
- Shopify, Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) stock decreased by 4.6% to $497.00. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on February 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $600.00.
- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) stock decreased by 4.6% to $22.14. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on January 21, is at Outperform, with a price target of $27.00.
- LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) shares fell 4.5% to $30.85. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on February 14, the current rating is at Perform.
- Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) shares decreased by 4.3% to $42.79. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on February 12, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $54.00.
- ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW) stock decreased by 4.2% to $330.00. The most recent rating by Argus Research, on February 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $385.00.
