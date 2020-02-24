20 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Comcast, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMCSA) shares moved upwards by 0.4% to $46.00 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by MoffettNathanson, on February 04, is at Buy, with a price target of $52.00.
Losers
- Perion Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: PERI) shares decreased by 6.1% to $7.88 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Lake Street, on January 15, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.00.
- Intelsat, Inc. (NYSE: I) shares decreased by 5.7% to $4.24. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on February 10, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) stock plummeted 5.5% to $1.56. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on February 21, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $1.50.
- Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) shares declined 5.0% to $21.35. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on February 07, is at Buy, with a price target of $33.00.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares plummeted 5.0% to $113.44. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on February 14, is at Neutral, with a price target of $115.00.
- Sea, Inc. (NYSE: SE) stock plummeted 4.2% to $49.70. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on January 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $50.00.
- Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) shares decreased by 4.1% to $60.80. The most recent rating by MKM Partners, on February 14, is at Neutral, with a price target of $64.00.
- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) stock fell 4.0% to $124.54. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on February 24, is at Overweight, with a price target of $156.00.
- Twilio, Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) shares declined 4.0% to $118.31. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on February 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $140.00.
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares decreased by 3.8% to $365.48. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on January 27, is at Neutral, with a price target of $350.00.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) stock declined 3.8% to $23.18. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 02, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $20.00.
- JOYY, Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) shares declined 3.7% to $56.69.
- Momo, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) stock declined 3.5% to $28.80. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $43.00.
- Bilibili, Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) shares declined 3.4% to $25.98. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 10, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $24.00.
- Walt Disney, Inc. (NYSE: DIS) stock fell 3.3% to $134.30. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on February 06, is at In-Line, with a price target of $144.00.
- Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) stock decreased by 3.2% to $37.06. The most recent rating by Aegis Capital, on February 07, is at Hold, with a price target of $36.00.
- Alphabet, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) stock fell 3.0% to $1438.62. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on February 07, is at Buy, with a price target of $1700.00.
- Alphabet, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) stock fell 3.0% to $1441.02. The most recent rating by CFRA, on February 06, is at Strong Buy, with a price target of $1761.00.
- Vodafone Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VOD) shares decreased by 2.9% to $19.48. The most recent rating by CFRA, on February 07, is at Buy, with a price target of $23.00.
Posted-In: Communication Services Stocks Pre-Market Movers
