6 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 21, 2020 7:45am   Comments
Gainers

  • Anglogold Ashanti, Inc. (NYSE: AU) stock moved upwards by 5.8% to $21.40 during Friday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by UBS, on February 06, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Gold Fields, Inc. (NYSE: GFI) stock surged 3.6% to $7.23.
  • Barrick Gold, Inc. (NYSE: GOLD) stock surged 1.9% to $21.14. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on January 16, is at Outperform, with a price target of $22.00.
  • Kinross Gold, Inc. (NYSE: KGC) shares surged 1.9% to $5.70. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on January 23, is at Neutral, with a price target of $5.25.

 

Losers

  • Livent, Inc. (NYSE: LTHM) stock fell 14.4% to $10.15 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on February 21, is at Underperform, with a price target of $7.50.
  • Albemarle, Inc. (NYSE: ALB) shares declined 1.0% to $93.50. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on February 21, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $105.00.

Posted-In: Basic Materials Stocks Pre-Market Movers

