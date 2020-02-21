Market Overview

6 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 21, 2020 7:44am   Comments
Gainers

  • Qudian, Inc. (NYSE: QD) shares increased by 4.9% to $2.80 during Friday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Nomura, on January 22, the current rating is at Reduce.

 

Losers

  • UP Fintech Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIGR) shares decreased by 2.6% to $3.75 during Friday's pre-market session.
  • Banco Santander, Inc. (NYSE: SAN) stock decreased by 1.7% to $4.06.
  • Aegon, Inc. (NYSE: AEG) shares fell 1.4% to $3.97.
  • BBVA, Inc. (NYSE: BBVA) stock declined 1.4% to $5.46.
  • Morgan Stanley, Inc. (NYSE: MS) stock declined 1.0% to $53.25. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on January 21, the current rating is at Neutral.

