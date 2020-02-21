Market Overview

5 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 21, 2020 7:42am   Comments
Gainers

  • Sprint, Inc. (NYSE: S) stock increased by 2.6% to $9.97 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on February 19, is at Neutral, with a price target of $9.50.

 

Losers

  • TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) shares fell 25.8% to $2.90 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Stephens & Co., on February 21, is at Overweight, with a price target of $4.00.
  • Pearson, Inc. (NYSE: PSO) shares plummeted 4.8% to $7.18.
  • T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) stock declined 1.4% to $98.15. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on February 21, is at Outperform, with a price target of $107.00.
  • Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) stock fell 1.1% to $104.09. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on December 10, is at Neutral, with a price target of $70.00.

