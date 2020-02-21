Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

4 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 21, 2020 7:40am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) stock rose 4.8% to $30.65 during Friday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by RBC Capital, on February 21, the current rating is at Outperform.
  • WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) shares moved upwards by 4.3% to $39.40. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on February 04, is at Buy, with a price target of $48.00.
  • Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares moved upwards by 1.1% to $908.99. The most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on February 18, is at Underperform, with a price target of $290.00.

 

Losers

  • NIO, Inc. (NYSE: NIO) stock declined 1.2% to $4.21 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on December 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.20.

Posted-In: Consumer Cyclical Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CHWY + NIO)

7 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
78 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
51 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
7 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
24 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Longtime Nio Backer Hillhouse Capital Sells Off Entire Position In Chinese EV Maker
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga