12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 21, 2020 7:39am   Comments
Gainers

  • Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) shares increased by 43.2% to $11.31 during Friday's pre-market session.
  • Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDGR) stock rose 6.7% to $50.80.
  • Galapagos, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPG) stock moved upwards by 3.6% to $269.45. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on February 20, is at Underperform, with a price target of $175.00.

 

Losers

  • EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) stock declined 22.6% to $1.51 during Friday's pre-market session.
  • Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) stock declined 15.1% to $3.04. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on February 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $7.00.
  • Tocagen, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOCA) shares plummeted 10.0% to $0.81.
  • BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) shares decreased by 9.8% to $4.06.
  • Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) shares plummeted 5.6% to $2.89.
  • Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) shares decreased by 4.6% to $0.29.
  • Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) stock fell 3.8% to $0.23.
  • Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) stock fell 2.7% to $4.26.
  • Smith & Nephew, Inc. (NYSE: SNN) stock fell 2.4% to $50.34.

Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks Pre-Market Movers

