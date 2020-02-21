12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) shares increased by 43.2% to $11.31 during Friday's pre-market session.
- Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDGR) stock rose 6.7% to $50.80.
- Galapagos, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPG) stock moved upwards by 3.6% to $269.45. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on February 20, is at Underperform, with a price target of $175.00.
Losers
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) stock declined 22.6% to $1.51 during Friday's pre-market session.
- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) stock declined 15.1% to $3.04. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on February 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $7.00.
- Tocagen, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOCA) shares plummeted 10.0% to $0.81.
- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) shares decreased by 9.8% to $4.06.
- Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) shares plummeted 5.6% to $2.89.
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) shares decreased by 4.6% to $0.29.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) stock fell 3.8% to $0.23.
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) stock fell 2.7% to $4.26.
- Smith & Nephew, Inc. (NYSE: SNN) stock fell 2.4% to $50.34.
