8 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) shares surged 11.9% to $20.95 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on January 10, is at Hold, with a price target of $19.00.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares rose 11.6% to $1.35.
Losers
- First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) shares plummeted 15.3% to $50.25 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 22, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $57.00.
- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) shares plummeted 12.2% to $57.20. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on December 10, is at Neutral, with a price target of $55.00.
- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) stock fell 6.8% to $22.92. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on January 02, is at Overweight, with a price target of $24.00.
- Universal Display, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLED) stock fell 3.2% to $172.97.
- Cheetah Mobile, Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) shares declined 2.8% to $3.49.
- Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE: DT) shares fell 2.5% to $34.48. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on January 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $37.00.
