6 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) shares moved upwards by 10.3% to $0.23 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Maxim Group, on February 05, is at Buy, with a price target of $0.50.
- Deere, Inc. (NYSE: DE) stock moved upwards by 6.3% to $176.29. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on December 02, is at Outperform, with a price target of $180.00.
- Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares surged 3.2% to $13.20.
- Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock moved upwards by 1.6% to $5.60. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on November 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.
Losers
- BlueLinx Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE: BXC) stock decreased by 28.4% to $13.98 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on February 04, is at Buy, with a price target of $17.00.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) shares declined 4.5% to $35.37. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 09, is at Overweight, with a price target of $22.00.
Posted-In: Industrials Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.