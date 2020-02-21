Market Overview

4 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 21, 2020 7:33am   Comments
Gainers

  • California Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRC) stock rose 24.8% to $8.10 during Friday's pre-market session.

 

Losers

  • Tenaris, Inc. (NYSE: TS) stock decreased by 2.5% to $20.54 during Friday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Bernstein, on January 14, the current rating is at Outperform.
  • Antero Resources, Inc. (NYSE: AR) shares fell 1.9% to $1.80. According to the most recent rating by MKM Partners, on February 18, the current rating is at Sell.
  • BP, Inc. (NYSE: BP) stock plummeted 1.0% to $35.61.

