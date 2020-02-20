22 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Tocagen, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOCA) stock surged 60.7% to $0.78 during Thursday's pre-market session.
- Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) stock increased by 51.1% to $2.75.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) stock increased by 14.5% to $5.50. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on February 20, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) shares surged 10.6% to $1.06.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares increased by 7.1% to $0.45.
- Smith & Nephew, Inc. (NYSE: SNN) stock increased by 7.0% to $51.60.
- Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTTR) shares surged 6.8% to $0.20.
- TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) stock increased by 5.4% to $2.53.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) shares surged 4.3% to $6.09.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) stock increased by 3.9% to $2.40. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on December 09, is at Outperform, with a price target of $8.00.
- Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares increased by 3.2% to $1.76. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on January 10, is at Underweight, with a price target of $1.00.
- Fresenius Medical Care, Inc. (NYSE: FMS) stock rose 2.4% to $41.87. According to the most recent rating by Jefferies, on January 21, the current rating is at Buy.
- Twist Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWST) stock moved upwards by 2.1% to $29.05.
Losers
- Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY) shares declined 37.2% to $14.39 during Thursday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on February 20, the current rating is at Hold.
- AEterna Zentaris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) stock plummeted 26.5% to $1.00.
- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) shares decreased by 18.6% to $33.50. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on February 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $150.00.
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares declined 13.9% to $1.55. According to the most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on December 03, the current rating is at Buy.
- Invitae, Inc. (NYSE: NVTA) shares decreased by 8.7% to $25.15.
- Axovant Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGT) shares plummeted 8.4% to $4.01.
- Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX) stock fell 5.9% to $20.38. The most recent rating by Needham, on February 20, is at Buy, with a price target of $48.00.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) stock decreased by 5.3% to $4.99.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Indus, Inc. (NYSE: TEVA) shares decreased by 2.4% to $13.14. The most recent rating by Argus Research, on February 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $15.00.
