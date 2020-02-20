7 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) shares rose 14.5% to $340.12 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on February 07, is at Buy, with a price target of $320.00.
- NIO, Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares surged 1.5% to $4.15. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on December 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.20.
Losers
- Six Flags Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SIX) stock plummeted 17.0% to $31.57 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on January 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $43.00.
- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) stock declined 7.5% to $22.75. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on February 11, is at Neutral, with a price target of $24.00.
- Carnival, Inc. (NYSE: CUK) stock plummeted 2.1% to $39.94.
- Carnival, Inc. (NYSE: CCL) shares decreased by 1.7% to $42.61. The most recent rating by UBS, on January 08, is at Neutral, with a price target of $51.00.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock decreased by 1.4% to $905.00. The most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on February 18, is at Underperform, with a price target of $290.00.
