8 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 20, 2020 7:49am   Comments
Gainers

  • Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) stock increased by 16.9% to $64.13 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Stephens & Co., on February 20, is at Overweight, with a price target of $75.00.
  • Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) shares rose 16.9% to $63.67. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 21, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $40.00.
  • Intelsat, Inc. (NYSE: I) shares moved upwards by 5.7% to $4.25. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on February 10, the current rating is at Market Perform.
  • Zynga, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) shares surged 2.0% to $7.23. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on February 06, is at Overweight, with a price target of $8.00.
  • VEON, Inc. (NASDAQ: VEON) stock surged 1.7% to $2.43. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on February 14, the current rating is at Underweight.
  • Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) stock moved upwards by 1.2% to $1.72. The most recent rating by UBS, on January 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.50.

 

Losers

  • ViacomCBS, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) shares decreased by 7.8% to $32.89 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on February 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $37.00.
  • Telefonica, Inc. (NYSE: TEF) shares fell 4.3% to $6.72.

Posted-In: Communication Services Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

