8 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) stock increased by 16.9% to $64.13 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Stephens & Co., on February 20, is at Overweight, with a price target of $75.00.
- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) shares rose 16.9% to $63.67. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 21, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $40.00.
- Intelsat, Inc. (NYSE: I) shares moved upwards by 5.7% to $4.25. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on February 10, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- Zynga, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) shares surged 2.0% to $7.23. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on February 06, is at Overweight, with a price target of $8.00.
- VEON, Inc. (NASDAQ: VEON) stock surged 1.7% to $2.43. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on February 14, the current rating is at Underweight.
- Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) stock moved upwards by 1.2% to $1.72. The most recent rating by UBS, on January 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.50.
Losers
Posted-In: Communication Services Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.