7 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 20, 2020 7:47am   Comments
Gainers

  • E*TRADE Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETFC) stock rose 6.2% to $47.71 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 28, is at Overweight, with a price target of $53.00.
  • Barclays, Inc. (NYSE: BCS) stock rose 1.8% to $9.25. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on February 11, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) shares surged 1.7% to $56.80. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 09, is at Underweight, with a price target of $44.00.
  • ING Groep, Inc. (NYSE: ING) shares surged 1.1% to $10.96.

 

Losers

  • Morgan Stanley, Inc. (NYSE: MS) stock decreased by 3.5% to $54.31 during Thursday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on January 21, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Charles Schwab, Inc. (NYSE: SCHW) shares fell 1.7% to $46.60. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on January 17, is at Neutral, with a price target of $53.00.
  • Artisan Partners Asset, Inc. (NYSE: APAM) shares declined 1.2% to $35.40.

