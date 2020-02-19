8 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Qudian, Inc. (NYSE: QD) shares rose 2.0% to $2.25 during Wednesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Nomura, on January 22, the current rating is at Reduce.
- Diamond Eagle Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ: DEAC) stock moved upwards by 1.9% to $17.61.
- HSBC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HSBC) stock moved upwards by 1.3% to $36.28. According to the most recent rating by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, on February 07, the current rating is at Outperform.
- Radian Group, Inc. (NYSE: RDN) shares increased by 1.1% to $24.50.
Losers
- Senmiao Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIHS) shares decreased by 10.3% to $0.61 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLMR) shares fell 9.5% to $51.26.
- Ally Financial, Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) stock plummeted 9.5% to $29.00. The most recent rating by Nomura, on January 23, is at Neutral, with a price target of $36.00.
- Deutsche Bank, Inc. (NYSE: DB) stock decreased by 2.1% to $10.49. According to the most recent rating by Societe Generale, on January 31, the current rating is at Hold.
