7 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 19, 2020 8:16am   Comments
Gainers

  • Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock surged 7.2% to $919.88 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on February 18, is at Underperform, with a price target of $290.00.
  • Fiverr International, Inc. (NYSE: FVRR) stock rose 6.4% to $29.75. According to the most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on December 12, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) shares rose 4.8% to $12.35. The most recent rating by Loop Capital, on February 12, is at Hold, with a price target of $12.00.
  • NIO, Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares increased by 3.2% to $3.92. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on December 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.20.
  • Luckin Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) stock surged 3.1% to $41.60. The most recent rating by Needham, on February 04, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.00.

 

Losers

  • Scientific Games, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMS) stock plummeted 14.1% to $25.25 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Stifel, on January 08, is at Buy, with a price target of $37.00.
  • Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) shares plummeted 7.8% to $4.04.

Posted-In: Consumer Cyclical Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

