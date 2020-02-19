7 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) shares increased by 10.3% to $33.46 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 09, is at Overweight, with a price target of $22.00.
- Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares rose 8.2% to $5.25. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on November 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) shares increased by 7.4% to $2.75.
- Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) stock rose 6.2% to $13.27.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) stock moved upwards by 6.1% to $2.61. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on January 23, is at Sell, with a price target of $1.50.
Losers
