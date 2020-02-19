Market Overview

7 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 19, 2020 8:07am   Comments
Gainers

  • Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) shares increased by 10.3% to $33.46 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 09, is at Overweight, with a price target of $22.00.
  • Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares rose 8.2% to $5.25. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on November 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.
  • SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) shares increased by 7.4% to $2.75.
  • Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) stock rose 6.2% to $13.27.
  • FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) stock moved upwards by 6.1% to $2.61. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on January 23, is at Sell, with a price target of $1.50.

 

Losers

  • Fluor, Inc. (NYSE: FLR) stock declined 2.3% to $14.45 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on February 19, is at Hold, with a price target of $14.00.
  • Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) shares declined 1.3% to $1.52.

Posted-In: Industrials Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

