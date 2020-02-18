10 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Unit, Inc. (NYSE: UNT) stock increased by 4.5% to $0.35 during Tuesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on January 06, the current rating is at Underperform.
- Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) stock increased by 1.3% to $0.46. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on December 09, is at In-Line, with a price target of $0.50.
Losers
- Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) shares plummeted 6.2% to $1.35 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
- Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) shares decreased by 6.0% to $0.70.
- Valaris, Inc. (NYSE: VAL) stock plummeted 4.9% to $4.99. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on January 22, is at Underperform, with a price target of $5.00.
- Equinor, Inc. (NYSE: EQNR) shares declined 4.0% to $16.75.
- Euronav, Inc. (NYSE: EURN) stock plummeted 3.0% to $9.76.
- Antero Resources, Inc. (NYSE: AR) shares plummeted 2.4% to $1.60. According to the most recent rating by MKM Partners, on February 18, the current rating is at Sell.
- Transocean, Inc. (NYSE: RIG) stock decreased by 2.4% to $4.42. The most recent rating by Bernstein, on January 14, is at Underperform, with a price target of $2.90.
- Oasis Petroleum, Inc. (NASDAQ: OAS) shares declined 2.4% to $2.06. The most recent rating by Susquehanna, on January 13, is at Negative, with a price target of $3.50.
