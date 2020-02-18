Market Overview

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2020 8:26am   Comments
Gainers

  • Seanergy Maritime Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHIP) stock increased by 21.7% to $0.38 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
  • Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) stock surged 14.8% to $32.90. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 09, is at Overweight, with a price target of $22.00.
  • Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) stock surged 9.2% to $1.43.
  • Capstone Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPST) stock moved upwards by 3.6% to $2.89.
  • ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) stock moved upwards by 2.8% to $0.15. The most recent rating by Maxim Group, on February 05, is at Buy, with a price target of $0.50.
  • Guangshen Railway Co, Inc. (NYSE: GSH) stock rose 2.5% to $13.63.
  • FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) stock rose 2.4% to $2.13. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on January 23, is at Sell, with a price target of $1.50.
  • Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock increased by 2.0% to $4.51. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on November 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.

 

Losers

  • Fluor, Inc. (NYSE: FLR) stock fell 10.5% to $17.48 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 26, is at Buy, with a price target of $29.00.
  • Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) shares plummeted 2.5% to $1.17.

Posted-In: Industrials Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

