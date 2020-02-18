Market Overview

35 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2020 8:25am   Comments
Gainers

  • Stealth BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITO) stock increased by 38.4% to $3.10 during Tuesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 23, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares increased by 17.8% to $1.39. According to the most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on December 03, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) shares surged 17.2% to $1.36.
  • InMode, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMD) stock moved upwards by 7.1% to $47.10. The most recent rating by Roth Capital, on December 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $13.00.
  • Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) shares increased by 6.2% to $0.84.
  • CannTrust Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CTST) stock surged 5.7% to $0.87.
  • Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) shares rose 5.7% to $2.99. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on December 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $11.00.
  • Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) shares surged 5.3% to $0.98.
  • Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) shares rose 4.9% to $7.55. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on February 12, is at Buy, with a price target of $13.00.
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) shares increased by 4.8% to $4.35. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on January 03, is at Overweight, with a price target of $8.00.
  • Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) stock rose 4.5% to $4.18. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on February 18, is at Overweight, with a price target of $12.00.
  • Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) stock surged 4.4% to $4.47.
  • Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) stock increased by 4.2% to $0.50.
  • Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) shares moved upwards by 4.1% to $3.05. The most recent rating by Roth Capital, on January 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.00.
  • ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) shares rose 4.0% to $3.65.
  • Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) stock surged 3.9% to $0.79.
  • TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) shares moved upwards by 3.9% to $16.40. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on January 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $24.00.
  • BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) shares increased by 3.6% to $38.30. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on February 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $150.00.
  • BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) shares moved upwards by 3.6% to $2.90.
  • Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) stock rose 3.5% to $3.89.
  • Biogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) shares rose 3.3% to $344.00. The most recent rating by Nomura, on February 07, is at Buy, with a price target of $392.00.
  • Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) stock surged 3.2% to $6.76. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 02, is at Buy, with a price target of $25.00.
  • Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) stock moved upwards by 3.1% to $7.92.
  • Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) stock increased by 3.1% to $2.67.
  • SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) shares moved upwards by 3.0% to $13.22. The most recent rating by Wolfe Research, on January 09, is at Underperform, with a price target of $7.00.

 

Losers

  • Lianluo Smart, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLIT) shares fell 5.0% to $0.96 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
  • Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) stock fell 4.7% to $0.59.
  • Bruker, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKR) shares plummeted 4.0% to $48.50. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 08, is at Overweight, with a price target of $60.00.
  • Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) stock decreased by 3.9% to $2.00.
  • Intec Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares decreased by 3.7% to $0.27.
  • Sundial Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares fell 3.7% to $1.30. According to the most recent rating by CIBC, on January 31, the current rating is at Underperformer.
  • Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) shares declined 3.7% to $3.92.
  • HEXO, Inc. (NYSE: HEXO) shares plummeted 3.3% to $1.46.
  • VBI Vaccines, Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) stock decreased by 3.3% to $1.48.
  • Brainstorm Cell, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) shares declined 3.1% to $5.00.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

