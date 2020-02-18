Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

26 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2020 8:22am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) shares increased by 5.3% to $5.12 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
  • LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) stock rose 3.9% to $1.35. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on February 04, is at Neutral, with a price target of $0.75.
  • Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) stock moved upwards by 2.7% to $0.20.
  • Inseego, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSG) shares increased by 2.4% to $8.39. The most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on January 13, is at Outperform, with a price target of $9.00.

 

Losers

  • Weidai, Inc. (NYSE: WEI) stock declined 9.4% to $2.13 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
  • Tower Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSEM) shares fell 5.0% to $22.89.
  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) stock fell 4.9% to $1.56.
  • Sony, Inc. (NYSE: SNE) stock declined 4.1% to $66.00.
  • Lam Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: LRCX) stock fell 4.0% to $325.75. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on January 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $380.00.
  • KLA, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLAC) stock fell 4.0% to $169.25. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 21, is at Sell, with a price target of $140.00.
  • Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) shares fell 3.9% to $64.25. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on February 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $80.00.
  • STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE: STM) stock decreased by 3.6% to $30.11. The most recent rating by Baird, on January 24, is at Neutral, with a price target of $30.00.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor, Inc. (NYSE: TSM) shares declined 3.3% to $56.26. According to the most recent rating by China Renaissance, on December 17, the current rating is at Buy.
  • ON Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ: ON) shares fell 3.2% to $20.75. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on February 04, is at Buy, with a price target of $26.00.
  • Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) stock plummeted 3.2% to $115.21. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on February 10, is at Overweight, with a price target of $142.00.
  • Lumentum Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) shares plummeted 3.1% to $84.32. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on February 05, is at Buy, with a price target of $102.00.
  • Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) shares decreased by 2.7% to $56.90. The most recent rating by UBS, on February 12, is at Buy, with a price target of $75.00.
  • ASML Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASML) shares declined 2.7% to $307.66. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on January 23, is at Outperform, with a price target of $320.00.
  • Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) stock fell 2.4% to $103.49. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on February 10, is at Overweight, with a price target of $135.00.
  • iRobot, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRBT) shares declined 2.3% to $53.17. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on January 22, is at Neutral, with a price target of $56.00.
  • Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) stock fell 2.2% to $115.00. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on December 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $140.00.
  • Marvell Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) shares decreased by 2.2% to $24.57. The most recent rating by SMBC Nikko, on February 11, is at Outperform, with a price target of $30.00.
  • Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) stock decreased by 2.1% to $68.70. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on January 24, is at Neutral, with a price target of $72.00.
  • Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) shares plummeted 2.1% to $88.31. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on February 13, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $95.00.
  • Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) shares fell 2.0% to $62.29. The most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on January 29, is at Hold, with a price target of $65.00.
  • Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock fell 2.0% to $318.50. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on January 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $355.00.

Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + ADI)

EU Rejects Facebook Proposal On Content Moderation, Suggests To Adapt To Local Regulations
30 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Trims Apple Stake, Buys Into Kroger, Biogen
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Drop After Apple Warning
9 Stocks To Watch For February 18, 2020
Apple To Miss Q2 Earnings As Coronavirus Outbreak Hits Both Supply And Demand
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga