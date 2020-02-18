26 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) shares increased by 5.3% to $5.12 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
- LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) stock rose 3.9% to $1.35. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on February 04, is at Neutral, with a price target of $0.75.
- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) stock moved upwards by 2.7% to $0.20.
- Inseego, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSG) shares increased by 2.4% to $8.39. The most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on January 13, is at Outperform, with a price target of $9.00.
Losers
- Weidai, Inc. (NYSE: WEI) stock declined 9.4% to $2.13 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
- Tower Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSEM) shares fell 5.0% to $22.89.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) stock fell 4.9% to $1.56.
- Sony, Inc. (NYSE: SNE) stock declined 4.1% to $66.00.
- Lam Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: LRCX) stock fell 4.0% to $325.75. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on January 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $380.00.
- KLA, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLAC) stock fell 4.0% to $169.25. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 21, is at Sell, with a price target of $140.00.
- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) shares fell 3.9% to $64.25. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on February 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $80.00.
- STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE: STM) stock decreased by 3.6% to $30.11. The most recent rating by Baird, on January 24, is at Neutral, with a price target of $30.00.
- Taiwan Semiconductor, Inc. (NYSE: TSM) shares declined 3.3% to $56.26. According to the most recent rating by China Renaissance, on December 17, the current rating is at Buy.
- ON Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ: ON) shares fell 3.2% to $20.75. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on February 04, is at Buy, with a price target of $26.00.
- Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) stock plummeted 3.2% to $115.21. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on February 10, is at Overweight, with a price target of $142.00.
- Lumentum Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) shares plummeted 3.1% to $84.32. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on February 05, is at Buy, with a price target of $102.00.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) shares decreased by 2.7% to $56.90. The most recent rating by UBS, on February 12, is at Buy, with a price target of $75.00.
- ASML Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASML) shares declined 2.7% to $307.66. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on January 23, is at Outperform, with a price target of $320.00.
- Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) stock fell 2.4% to $103.49. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on February 10, is at Overweight, with a price target of $135.00.
- iRobot, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRBT) shares declined 2.3% to $53.17. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on January 22, is at Neutral, with a price target of $56.00.
- Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) stock fell 2.2% to $115.00. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on December 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $140.00.
- Marvell Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) shares decreased by 2.2% to $24.57. The most recent rating by SMBC Nikko, on February 11, is at Outperform, with a price target of $30.00.
- Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) stock decreased by 2.1% to $68.70. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on January 24, is at Neutral, with a price target of $72.00.
- Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) shares plummeted 2.1% to $88.31. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on February 13, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $95.00.
- Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) shares fell 2.0% to $62.29. The most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on January 29, is at Hold, with a price target of $65.00.
- Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock fell 2.0% to $318.50. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on January 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $355.00.
Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.