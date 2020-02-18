14 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Sibanye-Stillwater, Inc. (NYSE: SBGL) shares rose 5.0% to $11.88 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
- Harmony Gold Mining Co, Inc. (NYSE: HMY) stock increased by 4.0% to $3.25.
- DRDGold, Inc. (NYSE: DRD) stock surged 3.1% to $6.59. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on February 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $9.25.
- Anglogold Ashanti, Inc. (NYSE: AU) shares moved upwards by 2.8% to $19.99. According to the most recent rating by UBS, on February 06, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Gold Fields, Inc. (NYSE: GFI) shares rose 2.4% to $6.25.
- Yamana Gold, Inc. (NYSE: AUY) stock rose 1.6% to $4.16. According to the most recent rating by Stifel, on February 11, the current rating is at Buy.
- Agnico Eagle Mines, Inc. (NYSE: AEM) shares surged 1.5% to $50.60. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on December 05, is at Sector Perform, with a price target of $61.00.
- Vale, Inc. (NYSE: VALE) stock increased by 1.1% to $12.00. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on December 11, is at Buy, with a price target of $16.00.
- Barrick Gold, Inc. (NYSE: GOLD) shares rose 1.0% to $19.83. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on January 16, is at Outperform, with a price target of $22.00.
-
Losers
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) stock fell 2.7% to $2.50 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
- ArcelorMittal, Inc. (NYSE: MT) stock declined 2.7% to $16.86. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on December 11, is at Overweight, with a price target of $22.00.
- BHP Gr, Inc. (NYSE: BBL) stock decreased by 2.3% to $43.01.
- CRH, Inc. (NYSE: CRH) shares decreased by 2.1% to $38.08.
- BHP Group, Inc. (NYSE: BHP) stock fell 1.3% to $51.01.
Posted-In: Basic Materials Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.