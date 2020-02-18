12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Wanda Sports Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSG) stock increased by 17.7% to $3.52 during Tuesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Loop Capital, on December 12, the current rating is at Hold.
- Vonage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VG) stock surged 7.5% to $9.75. The most recent rating by Needham, on December 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $11.00.
- CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG) shares rose 5.0% to $26.30. The most recent rating by Benchmark, on February 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $42.00.
- Telefonica, Inc. (NYSE: TEF) stock moved upwards by 3.0% to $7.00.
- VEON, Inc. (NASDAQ: VEON) shares moved upwards by 1.6% to $2.48. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on February 14, the current rating is at Underweight.
- Bilibili, Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) stock increased by 1.6% to $29.14. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 10, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $24.00.
Losers
- Tencent Music, Inc. (NYSE: TME) stock plummeted 4.4% to $12.57 during Tuesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by BOCOM International, on February 18, the current rating is at Sell.
- CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) shares decreased by 2.2% to $13.60. The most recent rating by MoffettNathanson, on February 18, is at Sell, with a price target of $10.00.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) stock plummeted 1.7% to $26.47. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 02, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $20.00.
- Yandex, Inc. (NASDAQ: YNDX) shares declined 1.2% to $46.00. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on February 18, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.
- JOYY, Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) shares plummeted 1.1% to $62.00.
- Momo, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) shares fell 1.0% to $31.50. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $43.00.
Posted-In: Communication Services Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.