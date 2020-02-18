Market Overview

5 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2020 7:50am   Comments
Gainers

  • GSX Techedu, Inc. (NYSE: GSX) stock rose 13.3% to $39.10 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on February 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $42.00.
  • Kroger, Inc. (NYSE: KR) shares surged 6.6% to $30.10. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 22, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $27.00.

 

Losers

  • Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMR) shares declined 15.2% to $0.89 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
  • Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) stock fell 6.1% to $30.70. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on January 23, is at Hold, with a price target of $36.00.
  • Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) stock declined 1.0% to $59.09. The most recent rating by Buckingham, on February 11, is at Buy, with a price target of $65.00.

Posted-In: Consumer Defensive Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Thank You

