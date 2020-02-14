6 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Tuesday Morning, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUES) stock surged 21.3% to $1.83 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on February 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.50.
- Village Farms Intl, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) shares rose 5.9% to $5.02.
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) stock rose 2.9% to $55.90. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on February 10, is at Outperform, with a price target of $65.00.
- New Age Beverages, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares increased by 2.6% to $2.37.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) shares moved upwards by 1.1% to $113.26. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on February 12, is at Neutral, with a price target of $115.00.
Losers
- Ambev, Inc. (NYSE: ABEV) shares plummeted 0.3% to $3.71 during Friday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Barclays, on December 03, the current rating is at Underweight.
