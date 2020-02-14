Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

6 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 14, 2020 8:25am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Tuesday Morning, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUES) stock surged 21.3% to $1.83 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on February 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.50.
  • Village Farms Intl, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) shares rose 5.9% to $5.02.
  • Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) stock rose 2.9% to $55.90. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on February 10, is at Outperform, with a price target of $65.00.
  • New Age Beverages, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares increased by 2.6% to $2.37.
  • Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) shares moved upwards by 1.1% to $113.26. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on February 12, is at Neutral, with a price target of $115.00.

 

Losers

  • Ambev, Inc. (NYSE: ABEV) shares plummeted 0.3% to $3.71 during Friday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Barclays, on December 03, the current rating is at Underweight.

Posted-In: Consumer Defensive Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABEV + BYND)

Why Beyond Meat Could Be Primed For A Short Squeeze
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
This Beyond Meat Consumer Survey Highlights Some Challenges, Analyst Says
5 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga