6 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) shares rose 11.7% to $123.55 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on February 14, is at Outperform, with a price target of $161.00.
- GrowGeneration, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRWG) stock moved upwards by 4.3% to $6.00.
- American Axle & Mfg Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE: AXL) shares moved upwards by 2.7% to $10.50. The most recent rating by Buckingham Research, on January 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.00.
- eBay, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) shares surged 2.5% to $38.12. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on January 29, is at Hold, with a price target of $38.00.
- YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YETI) shares increased by 1.9% to $34.82. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on February 14, is at Neutral, with a price target of $39.00.
Losers
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares decreased by 2.5% to $783.73 during Friday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on February 05, the current rating is at Hold.
