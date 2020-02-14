Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

6 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 14, 2020 8:22am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) shares rose 11.7% to $123.55 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on February 14, is at Outperform, with a price target of $161.00.
  • GrowGeneration, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRWG) stock moved upwards by 4.3% to $6.00.
  • American Axle & Mfg Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE: AXL) shares moved upwards by 2.7% to $10.50. The most recent rating by Buckingham Research, on January 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.00.
  • eBay, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) shares surged 2.5% to $38.12. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on January 29, is at Hold, with a price target of $38.00.
  • YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YETI) shares increased by 1.9% to $34.82. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on February 14, is at Neutral, with a price target of $39.00.

 

Losers

  • Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares decreased by 2.5% to $783.73 during Friday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on February 05, the current rating is at Hold.

Posted-In: Consumer Cyclical Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EBAY + AXL)

30 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For February 14, 2020
Shopify Tops Fourth Quarter Estimates – Shopping Therapy Indeed Seems To Relieve Stress!
95 Biggest Movers From Friday
Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Fri., Feb. 7, 2020: EBAY, GOOS, SPR, RCL, XNET
4 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga