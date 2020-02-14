12 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) stock increased by 8.2% to $1.19 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on February 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.00.
- Baytex Energy, Inc. (NYSE: BTE) shares surged 3.6% to $1.14.
- Callon Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: CPE) stock surged 2.6% to $2.98. The most recent rating by Barclays, on February 05, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $4.00.
- Range Resources, Inc. (NYSE: RRC) shares rose 2.3% to $3.15. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on February 11, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.50.
- TechnipFMC, Inc. (NYSE: FTI) shares surged 2.2% to $17.74. According to the most recent rating by Bernstein, on January 14, the current rating is at Underperform.
- Denbury Resources, Inc. (NYSE: DNR) shares surged 1.9% to $1.00. The most recent rating by UBS, on January 24, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.20.
- Transocean, Inc. (NYSE: RIG) stock moved upwards by 1.5% to $4.74. The most recent rating by Bernstein, on January 14, is at Underperform, with a price target of $2.90.
- Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) shares surged 1.4% to $0.49. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on December 09, is at In-Line, with a price target of $0.50.
Losers
- GasLog Partners, Inc. (NYSE: GLOP) shares declined 6.6% to $4.89 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on February 07, is at Neutral, with a price target of $6.50.
- DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DHT) stock declined 4.0% to $5.66.
- Borr Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: BORR) stock plummeted 1.7% to $4.14. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on December 10, the current rating is at Buy.
Covia Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CVIA) stock decreased by 1.2% to $1.72.
Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.