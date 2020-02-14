Market Overview

6 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 14, 2020 7:59am   Comments
Gainers

Qudian, Inc. (NYSE: QD) stock increased by 3.6% to $2.31 during Friday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Nomura, on January 22, the current rating is at Reduce.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF) shares rose 1.8% to $46.80. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on February 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $57.00.

Aegon, Inc. (NYSE: AEG) stock rose 1.5% to $4.12.

 

Losers

  • Royal Bank of Scotland, Inc. (NYSE: RBS) shares declined 8.2% to $5.45 during Friday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on December 17, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Barclays, Inc. (NYSE: BCS) stock fell 1.2% to $9.04. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on February 11, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Lloyds Banking Group, Inc. (NYSE: LYG) stock fell 1.0% to $2.98. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on February 11, the current rating is at Neutral.

