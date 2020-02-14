9 Biotechnology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Immunogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) shares rose 21.1% to $6.49 during Friday's pre-market session.

• Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) stock rose 14.0% to $4.40. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on January 03, is at Overweight, with a price target of $8.00.

• Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) stock moved upwards by 11.3% to $3.05.

• BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) stock moved upwards by 11.1% to $26.50. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on January 08, is at Buy, with a price target of $30.00.

• Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) shares surged 9.5% to $0.90. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.00.

• Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) stock rose 6.5% to $1.14.

• TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) stock surged 4.7% to $15.90. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on January 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $24.00.

Losers

• Sol-Gel Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGL) shares decreased by 21.1% to $11.05 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 31, is at Buy, with a price target of $26.00.

• Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) stock fell 3.3% to $56.53. The most recent rating by Nomura, on January 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $84.00.