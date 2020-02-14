Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

9 Biotechnology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 14, 2020 7:36am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

Immunogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) shares rose 21.1% to $6.49 during Friday's pre-market session.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) stock rose 14.0% to $4.40. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on January 03, is at Overweight, with a price target of $8.00.

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) stock moved upwards by 11.3% to $3.05.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) stock moved upwards by 11.1% to $26.50. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on January 08, is at Buy, with a price target of $30.00.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) shares surged 9.5% to $0.90. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.00.

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) stock rose 6.5% to $1.14.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) stock surged 4.7% to $15.90. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on January 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $24.00.

 

Losers

Sol-Gel Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGL) shares decreased by 21.1% to $11.05 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 31, is at Buy, with a price target of $26.00.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) stock fell 3.3% to $56.53. The most recent rating by Nomura, on January 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $84.00.

Posted-In: Biotechnology Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

 

Related Articles (DCPH + BTAI)

30 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
77 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
58 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Deciphera Cancer Drug Gets Priority Review, Fast Track Designation For Soligenix, Revolution Medicines IPO
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga