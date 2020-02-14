5 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) stock increased by 12.4% to $1.90 during Friday's pre-market session.

• NVIDIA, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares surged 6.1% to $287.30. The most recent rating by Rosenblatt, on February 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $315.00.

Losers

• LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) shares plummeted 17.1% to $37.27 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on February 14, is at Overweight, with a price target of $43.00.

• Addvantage Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) shares plummeted 8.4% to $2.94.

• Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) stock decreased by 7.2% to $220.88. The most recent rating by Barclays, on January 30, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $220.00.