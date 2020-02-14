Market Overview

5 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 14, 2020 7:37am   Comments
Gainers

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) stock increased by 12.4% to $1.90 during Friday's pre-market session.

NVIDIA, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares surged 6.1% to $287.30. The most recent rating by Rosenblatt, on February 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $315.00.

 

Losers

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) shares plummeted 17.1% to $37.27 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on February 14, is at Overweight, with a price target of $43.00.

Addvantage Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) shares plummeted 8.4% to $2.94.

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) stock decreased by 7.2% to $220.88. The most recent rating by Barclays, on January 30, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $220.00.

Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

 

