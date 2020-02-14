4 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares moved upwards by 7.9% to $150.00 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Needham, on December 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $200.00.

Losers

• CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) shares plummeted 20.2% to $27.21 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Benchmark, on February 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $42.00.

• Yandex, Inc. (NASDAQ:YNDX) shares decreased by 4.1% to $46.64.

• Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) shares plummeted 3.6% to $22.71. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on February 07, is at Buy, with a price target of $33.00.