4 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 14, 2020 7:38am   Comments
Gainers

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares moved upwards by 7.9% to $150.00 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Needham, on December 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $200.00.

 

Losers

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) shares plummeted 20.2% to $27.21 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Benchmark, on February 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $42.00.

Yandex, Inc. (NASDAQ:YNDX) shares decreased by 4.1% to $46.64.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) shares plummeted 3.6% to $22.71. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on February 07, is at Buy, with a price target of $33.00.

Posted-In: Communication Services Stocks Pre-Market Movers

 

